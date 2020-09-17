Hospital Board Appointing Authority meeting will be online at 6:30 p.m. today

Morrow County Hospital Board Appointing Authority
Special Meeting Notice
September 16, 2020
You are hereby notified that a special meeting of Morrow County Hospital Board Appointing Authority has been called for the following purpose:
To continue hearings concerning the removal of
Morrow County Hospital Trustees under R.C. 339.02(H).
Such meeting will be held on the 17th day of September, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. online. This notice shall serve as the agenda. The hearing can be accessed here:
Meeting number (access code): 173 046 5763
Meeting password: TVj2vrvmk59
Thursday, September 17, 2020
6:30 pm | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada) | 5 hrs 30 mins
Join meeting
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-408-418-9388,,1730465763## United States Toll
Join by phone
+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll
Global call-in numbers
Join from a video system or application
Dial 1730465763@morrow-co.webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business
Dial 1730465763.morrow-co@lync.webex.com