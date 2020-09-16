Morrow County Hospital receives ACR accreditation; adds mobile MRI unit

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital recently received notice that the American College of Radiology has granted accreditation for mammography services which is good for three years.

ACR Accreditation helps assure patients that Morrow County Hospital provides the highest level of image quality and safety by documenting that the hospital meets requirements for equipment, medical personnel and quality assurance, a news release states.

ACR Accreditation is recognized as the gold standard in medical imaging. By displaying the gold seals of ACR Accreditation, hospital can demonstrate to patients, payers and referring physicians that they are committed to providing the safest and best quality care possible.

Mobile MRI unit

Morrow County Hospital announced a partnership with Shared Medical Services to provide a brand new state-of-the-art mobile MRI unit at the hospital every Wednesday and Friday starting this week.

Patients can select sound and lighting to create a personalized experience which includes skylights, murals and an integrated music system. The new system delivers uncompromised imaging capabilities to help physicians make a definitive diagnoses.

Patients must have a physician’s order and can schedule by calling 419-949.3090. Most insurance plans require pre-authorization.

Morrow County Hospital offers a state-of-the-art mobile MRI unit at the hospital every Wednesday and Friday, starting this week. Courtesy Photo