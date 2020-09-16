Edison Council sets real estate auction

EDISON — Village Administrator Mary Neviska announced the auction to clear their inventory of three vacant homes will be Saturday, October 19 at 9 a.m. at the Municipal Building. Office equipment including files and a desk will also be in the auction.

The homes are low priced at $15,000 and $10,000 for minimum bids. Two of the properties are considered good opportunities for renovation or rental. Those are at 112 Enterprise and 106 Hill Street.

The third property at 219 Union Street is on two parcels with the home condemned and the building is to be demolished.

Terms of the auction and information are available at the Edison Municipal Building.

Fire Chief visits

The Mount Gilead Fire Chief Chad Swank who oversees Edison as well as Mount Gilead’s Fire Department services, visited the council at the mayor’s invitation. He spoke about recent changes in the department and answered questions from the council.

Swank said that a primary goal is to be out in the community more.

The Mount Gilead Fire Department is now an EMS provider and has paramedics who provide EMS services.

Council member Ruth Davis asked about the policy on burning in fire pits and Chiminea in the village. Swank emphasized that trash burning in the village is not allowed. Fire pits that burn wood or charcoal and are contained are permissible.

“I welcome questions,” said Swank and added that he is happy to inspect any fire pits or check out other fire safety issues for the village.

A council member asked about penalties on illegal burning. Swank said they will educate and give a warning on the first call. On the second or third calls, there will be a fine, which can be as high as $1,000.

Swank said they will do hydrant flushing in the village in October. The dates will be posted on Facebook and on the village sign.

In other business:

• The Street crew has been cleaning out the area around the lagoon; they have also been painting street and curb lines in the village. Council approved the bill for the new pump for the sewer system from Buckeye Pump of $6,816.

• Neviska asked Village Attorney Rob Ratliff it was possible to begin towing abandoned cars. Ratliff answered that since notices have been sent out they can. He said the cars that are parked on the street only need a notice. It is more complicated for abandoned vehicles on private property.

• Council member KayCee Anderson checked with the Health Department about the possibility of a Halloween parade and Trunk-or-Treat. The Health Department said to check back in October since the decision on Halloween events has not yet been made due to the pandemic.

• Mayor Patti Feustal said the new Zoning Inspector is working on a list of guidelines such as what permits are needed and looking at lot sizes and what building size can fit on lots appropriately. Other guidelines needed are for solar panel placement and fencing.

• Feustal received a report from the Sheriff on patrols in the village. Council members commented that the neighborhood policing was good. They would like to see deputies issue tickets more frequently.

• There was a first reading of the resolution requested by the State Highway Department to approve the replacement and update of guardrails on State Route 95 on the west side of the village. The work is planned for December this year.

• The next meeting of Edison Village Council will be Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.