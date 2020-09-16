Fifth annual Glendale Cemetery Tour slated

CARDINGTON — The fifth annual Glendale Cemetery tour will be given from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Honored will be Cardington High School teacher Fae Burr, whose life will be described by Emily Levings; A. W. “Dad” Carter, long time custodian at Cardington High School, recounted by Mike Wilson; dedicated business- man/restaurateur Al Denton, portrayed by Wes Goodman and Cardington businessman/auto dealer, Walter Long, whose life will be narrated by his grandson, Eric Long.

There will also be the Civil War Monument talk by Pat Drouhard and Diana McClure.

Although there is no admission charge, donations will be taken by the Gleaners. All proceeds fund the repair of the Civil War Monument.

Refreshments will be served by Lisa Brake, RE/MAX Town Center Hometown Realty Group.

Visitors are asked to enter the cemetery through the Glendale Avenue (rear) entrance where parking will be available and tickets dispensed.

Golf carts will be available for those who find walking difficult.

The small groups will follow social distancing. Questions can be directed to Dawn Ruehrmund, at 419-210-0794.

