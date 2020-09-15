Morrow Community Center keeps evolving

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Community Center continues to expand and evolve.

“We opened in December 2007 after having a capital campaign that raised $220,000,” said Alberta Stojkovic, board member.

It originally was a program of the Galion YMCA and branched off independently in 2011.

“We are the only fitness center operating in Morrow County,” said board member Kayla Detty.

Classes are offered in Silver Sneakers, with as many as 50 seniors taking part in classes offered by a certified trainers.

“We have a low-impact aerobics class at the Methodist church in Mount Gilead and Silver Sneakers held at the Senior Center and at Candlewood,” Stojkovic said.

Due to COVID-19 classes are not being held. But seniors continue to “come into the gym and use our exercise equipment.”

Larry Ross has been working out there for several years.

“I like the location and people here are all friendly,” he said.

Detty said there is plenty on tap this fall.

“We are planning a lift-a-thon at the end of October. We want to raise funds to expand hours of the gym and the weight room equipment.”

The lift-a-thon is for adults, with both a weight lifting competition and a 5K run.

“We are encouraging fire departments, EMS and the sheriff’s department to participate,” Detty said. “We want to get the community more involved.”

They offer military, first responder and senior discounts.

“It’s a very relaxed fitness center. Everyone is non-judgmental. We have everyone from high school kids to moms to senior citizens here,” Detty said.

It is located at 16 S. Main St., Mount Gilead. Website is mccommunitycenter.org. Phone number is 419-947-2100.