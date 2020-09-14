Salute to Junior Fair coming next week

Dozens of 4-H members, including Ella Creswell, showed their animals and did virtual projects at the Morrow County Junior Fair. She is the daughter of Andy and Sarah Creswell and the 2020-21 Dairy Princess. Wearing masks and using hand sanitizer became new fair traditions due to COVID-19 guidelines. We will salute the fair exhibitors with a special photo section on Sept. 23. Photo galleries are online at morrowcountysentinel.com.
Dozens of 4-H members, including Ella Creswell, showed their animals and did virtual projects at the Morrow County Junior Fair. She is the daughter of Andy and Sarah Creswell and the 2020-21 Dairy Princess. Wearing masks and using hand sanitizer became new fair traditions due to COVID-19 guidelines. We will salute the fair exhibitors with a special photo section on Sept. 23. Photo galleries are online at morrowcountysentinel.com.