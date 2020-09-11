Meetings, events

• The Morrow County Historical Society’s History Center is open on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The History Center is at 17 W. High St., Mount Gilead.

• Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, Discovering Nature, Sept. 24 and Oct. 8, Oct. 1 or 15, 10:15 a.m.; replaces the WEE Discover preschool program this fall. For young children and an adult. Small group activities and a packet of ideas and crafts to take home.

• Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m., hike along Headwater’s beautiful trails and learn about amazing hunting dogs (Mike Fry), wild turkeys (Lookers-Wild Turkey Federation), fishing and casting (HOEC & Tyler Butler-Terradise), archery, mammals/wild life (James Anderson – Marion County Parks), and more. Other presenters will include members of the Conservation Club and Morrow County Sheriff’s Department. Families and dogs welcome; dogs must be on leashes and picked up after. Water stations will be provided. Because of the pandemic, family units will be kept together and spread out across the different stations.

Blood drives

Mount Gilead: Sept. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Johnsville Fire Station, 7478 Co Road 242.

Sept. 22: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Mt Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia St.

Sparta: Sept. 18: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Sparta UMC, 22 N. Church St.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

