Cardington Water Plant equipment purchase OK’d

CARDINGTON — Meeting Sept. 8, village council approved the purchase of Model 530 Avant Loader for the village’s water treatment plant.

Danny Wood, village administrators explained the primary use for this equipment is for the safe moving of chemicals located at the water plant. Cost of the loader is $49,091.

Council approved three change orders for the water treatment plant project totaling $12,726.59.

Wood also explained the proposed safety improvements to the village’s water wells.

• Adopted was a memorandum of understanding with the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education for a school resource officer for the 2020-2021 school year.

Police Chief James Wallace reported his department had taken 96 calls for service for August. The department received its annual re-qualification training in firearms. He thanked Greg Perry for the instructions for this trainng.

Chief Wallace said the department is working with the home football games at the high school and he noted Officer Holzwart has returned from her annual training with the National Guard.

• After formally accepting the resignation of Andrew Ratliff from the position of auxiliary police officer, effective Sept. 8, 2020, council then approved a resolution confirming the mayor’s and police chief’s recommendation of Ratliff to the position of full-time police officer for the village, effective the same date.

• Fiscal officer Deb Fry reported on the summary of revenue for the period of Aug. 1-31, 2020 with the total revenues collected in August, 2020 exceeding the same period last year by $67,479.12. She explained that the utility and income tax revenues were higher in 2020 and the difference also includes a disbursement from the WSRLA loan for the WTP Improvement project totaling $39,635,17.

Council approved payment of bills totaling $32,654.23 including payment to Cargill for the final load of road salt in the amount of $1,953.49.

• Council members agreed to hold Trick or Treat Night from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

• Excused from this meeting was council member Dianna Haycook.