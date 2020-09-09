MEETING NOTICES

Ohio Heartland CAC meeting

An election to decide low-income representation for the Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission’s Board of Trustees will be held Monday September 14th through September 18th, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Ohio Heartland Community Action Center, 28 West High Street, Mt. Gilead, Ohio.

To be eligible to vote, persons must sign a statement declaring that they fall within Department of Development poverty guidelines, and they are residents of the county in which the election is held.

For further information contact Katie Jackson, Center Director, 419-946-2009 x 661.

Hospital Appointing Authority

You are hereby notified that a special meeting of Morrow County Hospital Board Appointing Authority has been called for the following purpose:

To conduct hearings concerning the removal of Morrow County Hospital Trustees under R.C. 339.02(H).

Such meeting will be held on the 10th day of September2020 at 6:30 P.M. at the Morrow County Commissioners Hearing Room, 80 N. Walnut Street, Mount Gilead, Ohio. This notice shall serve as the agenda.