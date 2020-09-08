Escaped inmate captured

MOUNT GILEAD — On Tuesday, Sept. 8, at approximately 7:27 p.m,. an inmate escaped from the Morrow County Correctional Facility. The inmate was identified as Zebadiah Eggers.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from residents on Township Road 103 concerning a suspicious male walking down the road asking to use the phone. When deputies arrived in the area, they were able to determine that a citizen had given Zebadiah a ride. The citizen did not know that the man had escaped the Morrow County Correctional Facility.

At approximately 8:02 p.m. deputies were able to make contact with the citizen who had stopped at Kroger’s to get gas. While getting gas, Zebadiah exited the vehicle and allegedly jumped inside another vehicle that was occupied.

After a short pursuit, Zebadiah was taken into custody by Morrow County Sheriff Deputies, Mount Gilead Police officers, Cardington Police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers.

This matter is still under investigation, according to Sheriff John Hinton.