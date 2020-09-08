Luvnlife2-Water Fitness Group ends

CARDINGTON — The Luvnlife2-Water Fitness Group concluded their summer swim season with a fun Mermaid Gala at the Cardington Public Pool.

A Mermaid dress-up contest, a 50/50 cash drawing with a two hour class conducted by all four of the group’s coaches were part of the concluding program that included 20 Mermaids.

A 50/50 cash drawing was held to collect funds for the 2021 swim season lifeguard fees with Mermaid Bonnie Balsley, the cash drawing winner.

The 2020 Summer season Mermaids came from everywhere, north and south, east and west to join each other in the pool for the Water Fitness Classes. A thank you is extended to them for traveling and spending their morning with the group.

The total count of 62 Mermaids for 2020 came from Ashley, Caledonia,Cardington, Centerburg, Commercial Point, Delaware, Edison,. Frazeysburg, Fredericktown, Marengo, Marion, Mount Gilead, Mount Vernon, Sunbury and Waldo.

The Mermaids were Charlotte Benedict, Annamae Lockhart, Taylor Kingand Paula Peterson. The pool manager, Lori Landon Vance, and lifeguardsjudged the Mermaid for prizes and they were all winners. Coaches of the classes were Lisa King, Angela Dendinger, Jill Lee and Charlotte Chipps.

The Pool Manager, Lori Vance, was surprised on Saturday, Aug.29, when the 2021 summer season lifeguard fee was paid in full for 12 weeks.

Thank you to everyone who gave to make this happen. At this time there are no plans for fall, winter, or spring water fitness classes at the Cardinal Center in Marengo.

Coaches summer classes of Water Fitness Classes, from left: Lisa King, Angela Dendinger, Jill Lee and Charlotte Chipps. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_coaches-of-summer-classes.jpeg Coaches summer classes of Water Fitness Classes, from left: Lisa King, Angela Dendinger, Jill Lee and Charlotte Chipps. Courtesy Photos https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_Mermaids.jpeg Courtesy Photos