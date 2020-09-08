Richland Juvenile Detention Facility helps serve Morrow County

MANSFIELD — Under the direction of Judge Steve McKinley, the Richland County Juvenile Detention Facility is providing much needed assistance to troubled youth beyond the borders of Richland County.

The local detention facility, through agreements between local juvenile court judges and boards of county commissioners, also serves the detention needs of Ashland, Crawford, Holmes, Knox, Marion, and Morrow counties.

“My staff and I are pleased to assist our neighboring counties, many of which do not have a juvenile detention facility of their own. The revenues arising out of the agreements with these counties also helps to defray the cost of operating our facility, a financial benefit for Richland County citizens,” McKinley said. “In 2019, we generated $196,800.00 in revenue that supports the general fund.”

The 25-bed facility provides a safe, secure, and rehabilitative environment for youth determined to be of potential risk to the community or themselves. Detained youth are given around-the-clock supervision, while employing the least restrictive methods to serve the best interest of each child. Daily programming includes year-round educational classes by certified teachers, physical fitness activities, life skills training and various other activities.As the father of six children,

McKinley has a passion for helping at-risk youth, and understands the need for both nurture and accountability.

“The work of Juvenile Court helps these youth within the context of ensuring that our community is kept safe,” he said.