Bedwell honored as Outstanding Senior Citizen

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. is proud to announce that Janet Kay Bedwell has been selected as the 2020 Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award recipient. She was honored on Friday, Sep. 4th in front of the fountain on the square in Mt. Gilead.

“This is the 20th year the Area Agency has honored a volunteer from Morrow county,” said Teresa Cook, VP of Administrative Services. “As we all know COVID may have changed how we can get together but what hasn’t changed is the outstanding way individuals, groups and organizations are working together to support and take care of one another. Today, instead of gathering in the Area Agencies training room, we are together in front of the fountain on the square in Mt. Gilead.”

Janet was nominated for her dedication to the community. She is a member of Edison Methodist Church where she holds the office of Secretary and serves on the Worship/Nurture Committee. She started a Bible study in her own home, which has grown and moved into the Depot Restaurant.

She also started a Bell choir for children and adults. Throughout the years she has volunteered at the Red Cross, Tomorrow Center, Morrow County Hospital, and she will sometimes drive people to their doctor appointments or chemo treatments. She also volunteered at Chester Arbor Gleaners Life Insurance Society where she was awarded the Community Service Award. Nominator, Rosemary Levings says, “Janet’s middle name could be “I will” or “I can” as she is always the first to volunteer when there is a need or a job to be done.”

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot.) Awardees are selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario 419-524-4144, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

Shown, from left: Jamie Brucker – Mayor of Mount Gilead, Patricia Feustel – Mayor of Edison, Janet Kay Bedwell – Awardee, Pam Eastep – Morrow County Services for Older Citizens Senior Center Director, Warren Davis – Morrow County Commissioner.