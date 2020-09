CARDINGTON — Meeting through the medium of Zoom on Sept. 2, the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 school calendar.

• The board also accepted the resignation of sixth grade teacher, Janis Cheek, effective Aug. 24.

• Following a brief executive session, the board reconvened and voted to approve the 2020-2021 contract of the SRO (School Resource Officer).

Voting against the contract was board member Matt Clinger.

• The board will meet next on Sept. 14.