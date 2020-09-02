Town pitches in for Edison Quick Stop

EDISON — Edison resident Jackie Weaver is delighted with all the improvements of the Edison Quick Stop restaurant at the corner of State Route 95 and Boundary Street. She has watched the corner restaurant be transformed with a fresh painting of the entire building in red, white and blue.

This week Weaver has been amazed as she watched Edison resident Marty Sterritt paint a beautiful mural on the north wall of the Quick Stop.

“You can see the mural from Boundary Street,” Weaver said. “He has been painting all day and late into the evening,” Weaver said.

Edison Quick Stop owner Monica Rollins said the transformation of the business was a “real community effort.”

“It’s a community thing,” Rollins said, “Everyone is wanting to help out and be a part of it.”

Rollins credited Marty Sterritt, Jerry Snavely and Clancy Wyatt with painting the building in a patriotic red, white and blue theme. She said Kevin Salisbury built the drive-up window and a group of Amish installed some new windows.

The VFW donated the three-foot by five-foot American flag that will fly from the flagpole that was at the Edison School building across the street.

Edison Billiards made the large, red American Grub sign on the front with recycled materials. They also donated the frame on the front painting done by Sterritt.

Rollins said a major boost for the business came from an anonymous resident who donated their stimulus money to paint the front of the building.

The Quick Stop is a lively place with not only take out and dine-in menus; there are also deli offerings, desserts and beverages as well as some grocery items. It may be most well-known for their Taco Tuesday and Wiener Wednesday offerings, as well as their barbecue sandwiches and burgers.

After five years in business, Rollins said her biggest challenge lately has been getting help. She said they would like to open the new drive-by window and they want to do grilling again.

Edison Mayor Patti Feustal is very pleased with this latest makeover of Quick Stop that has been a part of the community since Don Graham’s gas station was located there.

“I love the artwork that Marty did,” Feustal said. “I think it looks awesome.”

Quick Stop mural on the north side of the building can be seen from Boundary Street. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_IMG_20200826_111259.jpg Quick Stop mural on the north side of the building can be seen from Boundary Street. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel The American Grub sign was made by Edison Billiards from recycled materials. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_IMG_20200826_105501.jpg The American Grub sign was made by Edison Billiards from recycled materials. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel