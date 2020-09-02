Junior Fair presents awards

MOUNT GILEAD — Ashley Huffine, daughter of Rob and Mary Huffine was given the Leadership Award presented by the Morrow County Republicans.

Ashley is the daughter of Rob and Mary Huffine and is a senior at Highland High School where she is a member of the Highland FFA. She is also a member of the Highland varsity girls golf team and the Morrow County Junior Fair Board.

Tess Ruehrmund, daughter of Troy and Dawn Ruehrmund of Cardington,received one of two Citizenship Awards made by the Morrrow CountyDemocrats. She is a senior at Cardington-Lincoln High School and belongs to the Blazin’ Bridies 4-H Club.

She is also active with the Cardington FFA and is a member of and secretary of the Morrow County Junior Fair Board. Tess is also an active member of her community.

Tyler Brown was also awarded a Citizenship Award by the Morrow County Democrats.

He is the son of Dave Brown and a 2020 graduate of Northmor High School. He is a 10-year participant in 4-H and is a current member of Country Cross Roads 4-H Club.

Tyler is the current president of the Morrow County Junior Fair Board. He will be attending North Central State working toward a major in nursing.

Pictured is Ashley Huffine, winner of the Junior Fair Leadership Award, made by the Morrow County Republicans. She is pictured with Kim Bood, Morrow County Clerk of Courts who presented the award. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_Ashley-Huffine-and-Kim-Bood-Leadership-award-1.jpg Pictured is Ashley Huffine, winner of the Junior Fair Leadership Award, made by the Morrow County Republicans. She is pictured with Kim Bood, Morrow County Clerk of Courts who presented the award. Tyler Brown is awarded the Citizenship Awards by the Morrow County Democrats. Susan Grundy and Judy McKirgan. Tyler was also awarded one of the board scholarshps. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_Tyler-Brown-2c-Susan-Grundy-and-Judy-McKirgan-1.jpg Tyler Brown is awarded the Citizenship Awards by the Morrow County Democrats. Susan Grundy and Judy McKirgan. Tyler was also awarded one of the board scholarshps. Tess Ruehrmund, received a citizenship award from the Morrow County Democrats. Susan Grundy and Judy McGirgan, chairman and a member of the Democrat Central Committee, respectively https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_Tess-Ruehrmund-and-citizenship-award-2020-1.jpg Tess Ruehrmund, received a citizenship award from the Morrow County Democrats. Susan Grundy and Judy McGirgan, chairman and a member of the Democrat Central Committee, respectively