The Dunkin’ building on West Marion Road is up and work continues at the site. Tentative completion date for the doughnut and coffee shop is Sept. 30. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_118708302_10214899251429923_5008162597378984385_n-1.jpg The Dunkin’ building on West Marion Road is up and work continues at the site. Tentative completion date for the doughnut and coffee shop is Sept. 30. Sentinel Photo