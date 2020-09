Cutrone chosen Fellow

DELAWARE — Cam Cutrone, of Marengo, is among 18 students at Ohio Wesleyan University selected as 2020-2021 Education Fellows.

Cutrone is studying Social Studies Education.

The four-year fellowships are awarded each fall by Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Education to first-year students with a high potential for success at the university and a stated interest in teaching at the pre-school, elementary, middle, or high school level.