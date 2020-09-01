Chamber of Commerce Featured Member: Morrow Lanes

CARDINGTON — Debbie and Larry Popp went from being bowlers to employees to bowling center proprietors.

“We both worked in the bowling business since we were young and are bowlers,” Debbie said.

The couple bought Morrow Lanes in 2001 from the Long family and continue to operate the 10 natural wood lanes facility at 4205 County Road 132, Cardington.

They strive to keep it clean and family-friendly for league bowling, open bowling and special events.

‘We re-opened in August after being closed due to the coronavirus,” Debbie said.

As a United States Bowling Congress certified bowling center Morrow Lanes offers a variety of leagues for both youth and adults. Morrow Lanes is also the home of three high school bowling teams: Cardington-Lincoln, Mount Gilead and Gilead Christian.

To some, the lanes is still a well-kept secret.

“People don’t realize that Morrow County has a bowling center. Once they get here they are totally amazed.”

Morrow Lanes is a venue for parties and special events, has a full menu snack bar, digital music jukebox and game room. A family night special has been a staple at the lanes. For a set price you can bowl and eat pizza.

They host 4-H groups, church and school groups and others and continue despite social distancing restrictions.

“We are putting Plexiglas in between the seats, so we can get them bowling,” Larry said.

Leagues are now forming, including men’s, women’s and juniors. Individuals who want to bowl can be placed on a team.

“The thing about the smaller centers is everybody knows everybody,” he said.

Morrow Lanes is open 7 days a week. To reach them call 419-864-3941 or visit their website at www.bowlmorrowlanes.com.