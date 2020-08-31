Republicans host Trump event

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Republicans hosted a Make America Great (MAGA) event on Thursday, Aug. 27 under the Antique Tractor Pavilion at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

Ohio’s 88 Counties each planned their own dedication to Making America Great Again event, gathering in support of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump for re-election during the Republican National Convention.

The event was held to help motivate and encourage the public to vote in the 2020 election, a news release states.

“Everywhere you go, people seem to say they are fed up with career politicians and they don’t want to send anyone to Washington to kiss up to party leaders,” said Dan Osborne, chairman of the Morrow County Republican’s Central Committee.

“We need politicians who are willing to work for the people and we need to demand accountability from those elected officials. Republicans believe President Trump is the best candidate to support veterans and law enforcement officers who will help maintain law and order for our country,” he said.

Additionally, the Morrow County Republicans chose a theme of honoring our heroes with saluting the flag and backing the badge while corresponding with the RNC’s 3-day event.

“Support our police” shirts were worn by some who participated in the event. Money collected for the shirts will be going to the “Fallen Officers Memorial.”

MAGA attendees surrounding a giant President Donald Trump banner, which will hang in the Morrow County Republican’s headquarters. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/08/web1_20200827_193211.jpg MAGA attendees surrounding a giant President Donald Trump banner, which will hang in the Morrow County Republican’s headquarters. Courtesy Photo