Officials visit LSI, Bonecutter

CHESTER TOWNSHIP — On Aug. 10 Chris Gabrelcik and Rockwell Bonecutter hosted a special event with U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson, State Rep. Riordan McClain, Ohio Senate Candidate Bill Reineke, Ohio Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy and Judi French.

Some community leaders and local businesses owners also attended. They could ask questions and address concerns before touring the facilities.

CEO Chris Gabrelcik gave a tour of Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI) production line and facility to those in attendance. He said it is his goal to bring high-performance products typically available only to industrial or commercial users and make it available in smaller quantities for everyday users.

LSI products have been engineered to resolve issues and make equipment last longer and improve efficiency. Gabrelcik began LSI production in 1997 and attends annual conferences to remain informed on the latest scientific advances in the industry. LSI is constantly growing and is producing and selling Hot Shot Hand sanitizer.

A presentation was given by Rockwell Bonecutter covering the new housing development and infrastructure project at Chester Crossing.

Bonecutter said, “Morrow County is growing quickly with smaller companies expanding and new business bringing jobs into the area, there is a need for affordable housing in our community.”

Attendees were also given a tour of Bonecutter Companies new offices.

