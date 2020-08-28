Meetings, events

• The Morrow County Historical Society’s History Center is open on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The History Center is at 17 W. High St., Mount Gilead.

• Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, Monday, Sept. 21, 4:30 p.m., Miller Center, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. Community is welcome to attend.

Blood drives

Sept. 10: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St.

Sept. 14: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead.

Cancelled

Due to concern for the health of their members during the pandemic, the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association is cancelling its general meetings for the remainder of 2020. The MCRTA board will meet Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Edison UM Church to make plans for 2021.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/08/web1_calendar-3.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

