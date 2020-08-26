MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through Aug. 26

Zachery Burton and Nayoka Jones.

Joseph Clark and Lisa Clark.

Jeremy Cunningham and Gina Gardner.

Charles Ghent and Rhonda Mutchler.

Ivan Hershberger and Ida Yoder.

Brenton Karbowiak and Tiffany Robinson.

Edward O’Leary and Julie Waters.

Christopher Powell and Daniella Meyers.

Eric Prince and Kelly Goodman.

Brandon Rogers and Velvet Collins.

Donald Schofield and Brooke Robinson.

Cameron Smith and Ashley Crowe.

Tanner Tobin and Kimberly Davis.

Lucas Vinahes and Kimberley Cole.

Joshua Waddell and Jessica Fout.

Owen Wengerd and Emma Schlabach.

PROBATE COURT

Waiver of notice of hearing; application for certificate of transfer in estate of Beth Cummings.

Entry approving settlement and distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in estate of Chester Willard Baxter.

Waiver of notice of hearing of hearing on account; consent to attorney fee; certificate of account to heirs or beneficiaries in estate of Jerry Cleatis McAvoy.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice; consent to attorney fee; motion to dismiss Guardian ad Litem in estate of Robert Wonacott.

Amended application to approve settlement and distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in estate of Mitchell Michel Davis.

Entry authorizing sale of personal property and real estate in estate of John E. Willoughby.

Waiver of notice of hearing of hearing on account in estate of Linda P. Cowles.

Judgment entry ordering inventory and appraisal in estate of Margarite C. Steensland.

Entry approving appraiser, notice of estate recovery program in estate of Ruhl Edward Rogers.

Judgment entry ordering inventory and appraisal in estate of Tressie D. Adkins.

Entry appointing fiduciary; notice of estate recovery program; proof of service/green card in estate of Pearl M. Irwin.

Waiver of notice of hearing of inventory in estate of Randall Mark Davis.

Entry appointing fiduciary; notice of estate recovery program; proof of service/green cards in estate of Doris T. Lavan.

Hearing notice in estate of Thomas L. Scott.

Appointment of fiduciary in estate of Richard E. Byrd.

Waiver of notice of hearing of inventory in estate of Bruce D. Estep.

Entry admitting will to probate; setting hearing and ordering notice; appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Fred J. DeMatteis.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice; order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Bonita E. Gibson.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; authority to administer estate; original will filed in estate of Otilia Tamas.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; authority to administer estate; original will filed in estate of James Alan Isaac.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; waiver of notice of application to relieve estate from administration in estate of Jon Benjamin Sippel.