Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


Aug. 17-23

Harassment, Road 40, North Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin

Theft, Road 124, Cardington

Alarm, Road 99, Gilead

Disabled vehicle, Cardington

Vandalism, Road 169, Lincoln

Domestic, Road 59, Perry

Assist other Agency, Cardington

Domestic, Road 124, Lincoln

Assist other Agency, Road 198, South Bloomfield

Domestic, Road 81, Perry

Suspicious vehicle, Road 150, Westfield

Assist other Agency, SR 95, Franklin

Juvenile complaint, Road 124, Lincoln

Theft, Road 56, Mansfield

Vandalism, Road 55, Troy

Juvenile complaint, Road 34, Washington

Disabled vehicle, SR 61, Washington

Assist other Agency, Road 27, Cardington

Assist other Agency, SR 314, Franklin

Livestock in roadway, SR 42, Perry

Forgery, SR 61, Bennington

Vandalism, SR 314, Perry

Domestic, SR 95, Franklin

Domestic, Road 108, Franklin

Suspicious vehicle, Road 191, Harmony

Theft, SR 61, Gilead

Neighbor dispute, Fulton

Jail Escape, Mt. Gilead

Suspicious person, SR 95, Gilead

Domestic, SR 288, North Bloomfield

Domestic, Edison

Harassment, RD 161, Harmony

Domestic, RD 98, Congress

Forgery, SR 61, Bennington

Burglary, SR 61, Bennington

Theft, RD 230, Gilead

Vandalism, RD 108, Franklin

Vandalism, RD 40, Congress

Suspicious person, SR 95, Franklin

Burglary, RD 110, Gilead

Domestic, RD 59, Congress

Theft, SR 97, Troy