MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Aug. 17-23
Harassment, Road 40, North Bloomfield
Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin
Theft, Road 124, Cardington
Alarm, Road 99, Gilead
Disabled vehicle, Cardington
Vandalism, Road 169, Lincoln
Domestic, Road 59, Perry
Assist other Agency, Cardington
Domestic, Road 124, Lincoln
Assist other Agency, Road 198, South Bloomfield
Domestic, Road 81, Perry
Suspicious vehicle, Road 150, Westfield
Assist other Agency, SR 95, Franklin
Juvenile complaint, Road 124, Lincoln
Theft, Road 56, Mansfield
Vandalism, Road 55, Troy
Juvenile complaint, Road 34, Washington
Disabled vehicle, SR 61, Washington
Assist other Agency, Road 27, Cardington
Assist other Agency, SR 314, Franklin
Livestock in roadway, SR 42, Perry
Forgery, SR 61, Bennington
Vandalism, SR 314, Perry
Domestic, SR 95, Franklin
Domestic, Road 108, Franklin
Suspicious vehicle, Road 191, Harmony
Theft, SR 61, Gilead
Neighbor dispute, Fulton
Jail Escape, Mt. Gilead
Suspicious person, SR 95, Gilead
Domestic, SR 288, North Bloomfield
Domestic, Edison
Harassment, RD 161, Harmony
Domestic, RD 98, Congress
Forgery, SR 61, Bennington
Burglary, SR 61, Bennington
Theft, RD 230, Gilead
Vandalism, RD 108, Franklin
Vandalism, RD 40, Congress
Suspicious person, SR 95, Franklin
Burglary, RD 110, Gilead
Domestic, RD 59, Congress
Theft, SR 97, Troy