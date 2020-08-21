Inmate escapes from Morrow County Jail

MOUNT GILEAD — Inmate Kevin Fields escaped from the Morrow Correctional Facility on Friday, according to Sheriff John Hinton.

Fields is a white male who is 33 years old. He is approximately 5-foot, 9 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was incarcerated in the Morrow County Correctional Facility for bond revocation, failure to appear and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Fields has approximately four tattoos. On his back is his last name “Fields,”on his butt he has a heart and crown, left leg is a dragon and on his right leg is a cross.

If you see Fields, do not attempt to stop or detain him; call 911 immediately.

