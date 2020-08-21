Morrow Board of Elections prepares for Nov. 3

MOUNT GILEAD — Both the Republican Board of Elections Director Penny Porter and Democrat Deputy Director April Brown agree that their goal is to have a fair election in Morrow County on Nov. 3.

“Our purpose is 100 percent that it’s a fair election,” said Porter. “We will do everything we can to make it fair.”

Brown agreed and said, “We are a team, a bipartisan team.”

“There is nothing hidden,” added Porter. There is a Democrat and Republican present when we count the votes. At every point we know where every ballot is and when and how it is processed.”

“We are already receiving hundreds of requests for absentee ballots,” said Brown.

“It’s more requests than we have ever received before,” said Porter.

Voting and election timeline

• Present Board of Elections office hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Monday Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote. Registration by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 5. You can register at the BOE office or call for a registration card to be mailed.

• Tuesday Oct. 6 early voting period begins at the (BOE) Office, 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead. Office hours will be extended.

• Oct. 6, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will send a letter to every registered voter in Ohio so they can request a ballot by mail.

• Oct. 6 – Oct. 16, BOE office hours extended for in-person voting Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 19 – 23 hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Weekend office hours begin for the BOE office Saturday, Oct. 24 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 hours are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 1 – 5 p.m.

• Oct. 31 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

• Nov. 2nd early voting and mail-in voting ends. (Mail-ins must be postmarked Nov. 2.)

• Tuesday, Nov. 3 voting at the BOE office 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in precinct polling places

• All 33 precincts in Morrow County will have a polling place on Election Day Nov. 3. There is a map with each precinct and polling place at the BOE website. Each polling place has two workers from each party,

• Brown and Porter said they are also accepting new Poll workers. Alternates are also needed to replace ill or otherwise unavailable poll workers.

Ballot

• Besides Election of the United States President and Vice President voters will choose a representative to U.S. Congress 12th District, State Senate 26th District, State Representative 87th District, two Ohio Supreme Court Justices and a Court of Appeals Judge for 5th District.

• There is only one contest for countywide officials with two seats open for County Commissioner. The one countywide issue voters will decide is the Morrow County MRDD (Whetstone) Additional Operation of community programs and services 1.5 mills for 10 years

• Village levies will be on the ballot for Cardington, Chesterville, Edison, Marengo and Mount Gilead. There is a Galion School District renewal and township renewal issues for Bennington, Canaan and Cardington Townships.

For questions and more information call the Board of Elections office at 419-946-4026 and the website: www.boe.morrowcountyohio.gov, or their Morrow County Board of Elections Face Book page.

April Brown, Deputy Director of the Morrow County Board of Elections (left) and Penny Porter, Director of the Board of Elections. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/08/web1_BOE.jpg April Brown, Deputy Director of the Morrow County Board of Elections (left) and Penny Porter, Director of the Board of Elections. Sentinel Photo