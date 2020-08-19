Renergy no longer to accept municipal solid waste

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP — Renergy Inc. says it no longer will be accepting municipal solid waste at their Dovetail and Emerald facilities. Emerald is the one located in Morrow County that opened in September 2013.

Renergy will continue to focus on their key business of producing renewable, clean energy and nutrient-rich fertilizer, while serving Ohio farms and businesses, a news release states.

The company has come under fire over the past year and a half from local residents who are concerned with the odor and increased traffic at the biodigester facility in Westfield Township.

Renergy is a small Ohio utility that recycles organic material, produces renewable energy, and provides waste management options that are sustainable. Renergy puts organic material into biodigestion tanks where it is broken down to produce a methane-based biogas.

The biogas is captured and used to create renewable energy that powers homes and businesses. This process also creates a nutrient-rich fertilizer for soil amendment.

“As of October 2020, Renergy will no longer be accepting municipal solid waste from Ohio communities. While we would like to continue offering waste solutions to municipal customers, at this time we will focus on our core business of using food waste from Ohio manufacturers and farm waste to produce renewable energy,” said Cari Oberfield, COO of Renergy.

“Instead of allowing food and farm waste to decompose in a landfill, polluting our air, Renergy responsibly puts it to work in a closed-loop system that recycles beneficial resources back into the environment —creating clean, renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertilizer,” continued Oberfield.

A cease and desist order was issued by the county prosecutor’s office in September 2019. The prosecutor said at that time the bio-digester violates township zoning regulations.

The company filed an appeal and continues to operate.

“Despite what you may hear from a vocal few, Ohio agriculture depends on companies like Renergy. No one wants to talk about how food is grown and processed. But everyone wants easy access to wholesome, inexpensive food,” said Dave Linkhart, a local corn and soybean farmer.

“I live in the community where Renergy is located and use their fertilizer on my farm. Renergy supports the local farmer. We need to support this business,” Linkhart said.

Additional information about Renergy can be found at: renergy.com.