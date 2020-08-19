Cardington readies for return to classes

CARDINGTON — Meeting through the medium of Zoom, members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education were told by Brian Petrie, superintendent, that he will still receive input on the calendar for 2020-2021, which he submitted at the July 29 meeting.
Included are the new bus pick-up times, which Petrie said is following the health department guidelines.
The pick-up time for three routes are 9:20 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., elementary school; 8:20 a.m. to 2:55 p.m., middle school and 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m., high school.
School will begin Sept. 8 and teachers will return Aug. 24, staff for service day. Final vote will be made on the calendar when the board meets in special session at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Petrie said, based on health department guidelines, school will be held five days a week.
In other matters: