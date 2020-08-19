Cardington readies for return to classes

CARDINGTON — Meeting through the medium of Zoom, members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education were told by Brian Petrie, superintendent, that he will still receive input on the calendar for 2020-2021, which he submitted at the July 29 meeting.

Included are the new bus pick-up times, which Petrie said is following the health department guidelines.

The pick-up time for three routes are 9:20 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., elementary school; 8:20 a.m. to 2:55 p.m., middle school and 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m., high school.

School will begin Sept. 8 and teachers will return Aug. 24, staff for service day. Final vote will be made on the calendar when the board meets in special session at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Petrie said, based on health department guidelines, school will be held five days a week.

In other matters:

• Petrie gave the summer meal wrap up noting that there were 12,600 meals served between June 8 and August 7. There were 6,300 breakfasts served and 6,300 lunches. Jon Mason, district treasurer, said that real estate taxes, delivered in July, were up.

• Approved the one-year supplemental contract for FY 21 for Jennifer Price, high school yearbook.

• Approved the resignation of Lori Vance, Middle School Educational Aide, effective Aug. 8; approved Elizabeth Wagner, certified substitute and one year classified contract for FY 21 for Betty Brandum, bus driver.