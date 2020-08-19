Hearts for Hospice virtual auction a success

MOUNT GILEAD — Hospice of Morrow County volunteer and auction Co-Chairman, Donna Lee was very pleased with the success of their first virtual auction.

“We raised almost $19,000 with both the auction and our sponsors,” Lee reported.

Hospice Director Julie Blankenship spoke on behalf of the Hospice Board of Directors, staff and volunteers to “sincerely thank all who helped make the virtual 2020 “Hearts for Hospice” online auction a success under very challenging circumstances.”

The amount raised for Hospice of Morrow County “will go to help provide quality, compassionate care to terminally ill patients and their families in Morrow County and the surrounding area,” Blankenship said.

There were more than 300 items in the auction with 120 families, businesses and individuals contributing auction items. Over 100 people placed bids in the auction that ran online through August 2nd.

“Everyone noticed the difference this year with the virtual auction. They missed the dinner and live event, but we still had great participation,” said auction Co-Chairman Liz Perkins.

Perkins added that she appreciated the help of all the volunteers who helped organize from the beginning planning to all the work assembling items as bidders picked up their purchases. She also appreciated the many people who added more to their final bid total to bring the auction total to almost $19,000.

Blankenship recognized sponsors including: Heart sponsors Morrow County Hospital and an anonymous donor, Comfort Sponsors Century 21, Robert and Sharon Hickson and Piston Automotive.

Care Sponsors included: Bill and Ruth Creswell, Bonny Galleher, Clara Hilton, Dee Rush, Graham Auto Mall, Janice Cole, John and Tina Steen, Jon and Andi Vukovich, Kevin and Nancy Collander, Leslie McDougall, DDS, Lightning Bolt & Fastener, Maceyko Family Trust, Morrow County Pork Producers, Pat Thomas, Penny Reeve, Roger and Evelyn Walton, Sandy Woosley, Shirley Fissell, Tony and Charisse Smith, Wayside Garden Club, Wendy’s/JBS Foods.

There were between 120 and 150 families, individuals and businesses who donated items for the auction. There were many hand-crafted items such as quilts and wood crafts as well as gift cards, entertainment tickets and services of local businesses.

“This was a truly remarkable result for a first-time event like this,” Blankenship said. “That’s thanks to the outstanding support we have in this community.”

“We were extremely blessed,” said Perkins. “It was a challenge, but we still had a great event with great participation.”

“Remember to ask for Hospice of Morrow County if you or loved ones are in need of hospice care,” said Blankenship. “We welcome your questions at 419-946-9822.”

The butterfly sculpture in the Hospice of Morrow County garden is a symbol of the Hospice mission to give hope and comprehensive, comforting care to persons and their families toward the end of life with a compassionate team.