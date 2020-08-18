Chamber of Commerce Featured Member: McChesney’s Ice Cream Parlor

Conni McChesney enjoys sharing her love of ice cream.

McChesney’s Ice Cream Parlor hosts parties and reunions at its location, 3300 Township Road 129, Cardington.

They began hosting parties in November 2017.

“We had an ice cream trailer prior to this that we took around to fairs for seven years. I have been in the ice cream business since I was 13. I owned the ice cream place (downtown Mount Gilead) for six years,” she said.

When they sold the trailer, McChesney pondered her next move.

“I’ve always dreamed of having an old-fashioned ice cream parlor. My husband suggested putting up a building. Initially it was just for our families. We both come from very large families, so family reunions could be held here.”

When it was done, they decided “to offer it out to other people to rent for parties, baby showers, bridal showers and other special events.”

COVID-19 has slowed down the business “a little bit; but people are re-scheduling events.”

The parlor can accommodate up to about 60 people. They offer six flavors of Toft’s Ice Cream — butter pecan, orange sherbet, cookies and cream, moose tracks, vanilla and chocolate.

Milk shakes, sundaes, slushes and scoops of ice cream are available. If you rent the parlor you can bring in any food or drink you like. McChesney has catering items and extra tables and chairs.

“One weekend I had a first birthday party on a Saturday and a 90th birthday party on a Sunday. We had graduations, and a prom in here.”

The parlor is a 1960s-style theme and includes a jukebox that plays oldies as well as country tunes.

“It is kind of the malt-shop era. I just wanted a fun, upbeat place to have a party.”

To reach McChesney, call 419-210-0925 or visit their Facebook page. A website is being designed.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/08/web1_McChesneys-1.jpg