Village seeing progress in several areas

MOUNT GILEAD — The village is reporting progress in several areas, despite the coronavirus.

Village Administrator Derek Allen, in his report Monday night to village council, noted a handful, among them building permits for four new home constructions, the building of the new Dunkin’ Donuts, the remodeling project at the Drive-Thru 95 and two other projects in the works on Meadow Drive.

“That is a positive sign with all that has gone on in 2020,” Allen said. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to get these things done this year.”

In other business:

• The Service Department has completed the beautification of the west point property by planting grass. The village is looking to have a landscape design conducted and for “energetic volunteers” to move the next step.

This project is temporary until a permanent solution is found and funded. A yard hydrant was installed for watering the grass and/or future landscaping.

Rock, concrete and pavement were removed by the village. The dirt was donated by the construction company at the Dunkin’ site and by Mid-Ohio Sanitation where they are digging a new driveway entrance.

“I’m very pleased with the efforts of our village employees. It looks much better,” Allen said.

• The village is applying for a grant to obtain wheeled tipper carts for recycling to replace the plastic bins. Application is due Oct. 18.

The grant is a 2021 grant for $50,000 toward an estimated $65,000 project. The match of $15,000 would come out of the trash fund.

• The metal roofs of three of the buildings on the Service Department facility on South Street have been painted. Next the exterior walls of the building will be painted.

• The budget for crack sealing streets is set for September.

• The village will apply for a Community Development Block Grant allocation project. The available grant is $172,000.

Allen said the village is submitting Lincoln Street and, if any room exists, Town Street for resurfacing.

• Council approved purchase of a bucket truck at a cost of $27,300.

• Mayor Jamie Brucker reported that final donations were received by the village from residents. As a result, there was no cost to the village for the July 3 fireworks display.

“It was funded 100 percent by the community,” he said.