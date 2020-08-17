Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


Aug. 10-16

Domestic, Road 24, Gilead

Stolen vehicle, Road 108, Franklin

911 hangup, Road 119, Franklin

Burglary, Road 183, Chester

Forgery, SR 229, South Bloomfield

Harassment, Road 25, Lincoln

Vandalism, Road 61, Canaan

Theft, Road 15, South Bloomfield

Domestic, Road 76, Gilead

Private property crash, SR 61, Bennington

Theft, SR 61, Bennington

Assist other Agency, Road 80, Perry

Private property crash, Road 59, Congress

Assist other Agency, Road 15, Bennington

Assist other Agency, I-71, Harmony

911 hangup, SR 42, CaRoadington

Vandalism, SR 95, Chester

Suspicious vehicle, Road 76, Congress

Livestock in roadway, SR 95, Franklin

Missing person, Road 99, Gilead

Dog bite, Road 20, North Bloomfield

Theft, Road 15, Bennington

Harassment, SR 19, Congress

Fight, SR 97, Troy

Suspicious person, Road 182, Chester

Suspicious vehicle, Road 194, Chester

Public assist, Road 59, Canaan

Request for K9, I-71, Harmony

Suspicious person, Cardington

Suspicious person, Road 24, Lincoln

Road blocked, Edison

Suspicious person, SR 19, North Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, Road 15, Bennington

Neighbor dispute, Road 179, Harmony

Juvenile complaint, Road 194, Chester

Assist other Agency, SR 19, Congress

Hit/Skip, Mount Gilead

Stolen vehicle, Road 23, Chester

Harassment, Road 15, Bennington

Vandalism, Road 85, Perry

Suspicious person, SR 288, North Bloomfield

Livestock in roadway, SR 314, Chester

Assist other Agency, Gilead

Assist other Agency, Road 23, Harmony

Theft, Road 115, Gilead

Assist other Agency, SR 97, Troy

Assist other Agency, Gilead

Suspicious vehicle, Chesterville

Suspicious vehicle, Road 20, Congress

Domestic, Edison

Vandalism, Road 208, Bennington

Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Gilead