MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Aug. 10-16
Domestic, Road 24, Gilead
Stolen vehicle, Road 108, Franklin
911 hangup, Road 119, Franklin
Burglary, Road 183, Chester
Forgery, SR 229, South Bloomfield
Harassment, Road 25, Lincoln
Vandalism, Road 61, Canaan
Theft, Road 15, South Bloomfield
Domestic, Road 76, Gilead
Private property crash, SR 61, Bennington
Theft, SR 61, Bennington
Assist other Agency, Road 80, Perry
Private property crash, Road 59, Congress
Assist other Agency, Road 15, Bennington
Assist other Agency, I-71, Harmony
911 hangup, SR 42, CaRoadington
Vandalism, SR 95, Chester
Suspicious vehicle, Road 76, Congress
Livestock in roadway, SR 95, Franklin
Missing person, Road 99, Gilead
Dog bite, Road 20, North Bloomfield
Theft, Road 15, Bennington
Harassment, SR 19, Congress
Fight, SR 97, Troy
Suspicious person, Road 182, Chester
Suspicious vehicle, Road 194, Chester
Public assist, Road 59, Canaan
Request for K9, I-71, Harmony
Suspicious person, Cardington
Suspicious person, Road 24, Lincoln
Road blocked, Edison
Suspicious person, SR 19, North Bloomfield
Assist other Agency, Road 15, Bennington
Neighbor dispute, Road 179, Harmony
Juvenile complaint, Road 194, Chester
Assist other Agency, SR 19, Congress
Hit/Skip, Mount Gilead
Stolen vehicle, Road 23, Chester
Harassment, Road 15, Bennington
Vandalism, Road 85, Perry
Suspicious person, SR 288, North Bloomfield
Livestock in roadway, SR 314, Chester
Assist other Agency, Gilead
Assist other Agency, Road 23, Harmony
Theft, Road 115, Gilead
Assist other Agency, SR 97, Troy
Assist other Agency, Gilead
Suspicious vehicle, Chesterville
Suspicious vehicle, Road 20, Congress
Domestic, Edison
Vandalism, Road 208, Bennington
Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Gilead