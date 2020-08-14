COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events

• The Morrow County Genealogical meeting, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. in St. Johns Lutheran Church 1.5 miles south of Johnsville at 6808 State Route 314. The program will be about the history of the Morrow County Fair.

• The Morrow County Historical Society has been having meetings for officers only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Historical Society member and officer, Phylis Miller said the History Center is open on Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. The History Center is at 17 W. High St., Mount Gilead. Both the Morrow County Genealogical Society and Morrow County Historical Society can be followed on Facebook.

Cancelled

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

