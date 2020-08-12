Edison Council plans for two levy renewals

EDISON — At a special meeting Aug. 3, Edison Council members approved two levy renewals for the Nov. 3 ballot. A levy renewal for street and storm sewer funds was approved for 1.5 mills and a renewal levy for 3 mills for current operating expenses was also approved.

Council welcomed new member Kay Cee Anderson to the council.

At the regular Aug. 10 meeting council approved an ordinance to advertise for bids for the sale of four properties owned by the village. The auction is planned for October. Village Administrator Mary Neviska is getting estimates from several potential auctioneers.

Neviska got council’s approval to hire an inspector for the Broadway Street property. An inspection is required because of asbestos in the building that needs to be abated before the building is demolished.

There will be two open house days for prospective buyers of the properties on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. The auction will include items from the police department that include files, printers and desk along with the properties.

In other business:

Council approved purchase for a new pump for the sewer system.

Neviska reported that street workers had 54 hours in July mowing, cleaning up branches and debris around the village as well as cleaning up around the properties for sale.

Mayor Patti Feustal is working with Zoning/building inspector Blaine Cochran to get rid of junk and abandoned cars around the village.

The old Gas Town building on State Route 95 was demolished and removed with the property cleared. Feustal did not know what the plans are for the site.

A new business for towing, collision and impound lot moved into the carpet company’s lot on State Route 95 east of the stop light.

Feustal spoke with the Mount Gilead Fire Chief Chad Swank. Swank emphasized that Edison is a “no burn” community. Trash burning and other fires are not allowed unless a special permit is given. Swank will meet with Edison Council at their September meeting and answer questions.

Council discussed the possibility of a village Halloween parade and Trunk or Treat event at the end of October. Members were interested in sponsoring the event and Feustal will speak with members of a church that sponsored the event in the past.

Payment for bills in July of $17,539.43 was approved. That included $5,514.95 for the fire contract with Mount Gilead for coverage for the village.

The next regular meeting of Edison Village Council will be Sept.14 at 7 p.m.