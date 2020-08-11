Hospital wants to educate community

The Morrow County Commissioners have shared misleading information and publicly attacked Morrow County Hospital leaders and its Board of Trustees for several years. Board members and hospital executives have made a focused effort to avoid public battle so that we may continue to focus our attention on our mission: to improve the health of those we serve.

We are proud to offer healthcare services to the people of Morrow County and strive every day to provide a safe, quality healthcare experience as our contribution to the community.

Unfortunately, we continue to be put in a position to defend ourselves and react to ongoing allegations. So, in the future, we’d like to educate the community about our work at the hospital including our financial situation, levy funding, our relationship with OhioHealth and much more through letters to the editor. It’s time to set the record straight.

In addition, we hope you’ll follow our Facebook pages: Morrow County Hospital and Morrow County Hospital Facts. Our web site at www.morrowcountyhospital.com is another place to seek the truth about our work.

We have no secrets. No ulterior motives. We simply want to provide safe, quality care for our community in partnership with OhioHealth, a long-time trusted resource and healthcare organization, and we want you to know the truth about Morrow County Hospital.

We’ve been a part of this community since 1952 and have navigated a lot in those 68 years. We are so proud to be here today providing healthcare when so many rural hospitals across the country have had to close their doors, and we have no plans of going anywhere. We will continue to work hard and keep doing what we’re doing to serve and care for our community.

And, we can’t do it without all of you. Please continue to support us and trust us to take care of you and your loved ones. We promise to give you our best every day. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Brad Wood, Chairman of the Board, Board of Trustees.

Dr. Vincent Trago, Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees.