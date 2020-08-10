MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Aug. 3-9
Assist other Agency, Road 21, South Bloomfield
Alarm, SR 61, Bennington
Domestic, Road 206, Harmony
911 hangup, Road 155, Westfield
Domestic, SR 97, Troy
Suspicious vehicle, Road 15, Bennington
Theft, Road 37, Troy
Harassment, SR 97, Troy
Vandalism, Edison
Suspicious vehicle, Road 191, Bennington
Livestock in roadway, Road 24, Peru
Domestic, Road 124, Harmony
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington
Theft, Road 30, Washington
Assist other Agency, Edison
Animal call, Road 24, Peru
Assist other Agency, Mount Gilead
Vandalism, SR 309, Washington
Burglary, Edison
Theft, Edison
Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Gilead
Theft, SR 95, Chester
Harassment, Road 59, Canaan
Suspicious vehicle, Road 30, Gilead
Suspicious person, Road 124, Cardington
Suspicious vehicle, Road 205, South Bloomfield
Assist other Agency, SR 42, Congress
Livestock in roadway, SR 529, Lincoln
Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin
Disabled vehicle, SR 61, Lincoln
Missing person, Road 187, Harmony
Assist other Agency, CaRoadington
Assist other Agency, Road 50, Perry
Burglary, Road 108, Franklin
Theft, Road 21, Bennington
Assist other Agency, Road 29, North Bloomfield
Vandalism, Road 136, CaRoadington
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington
Domestic, Road 24, Peru
Assist other Agency, SR 95, Chester
Livestock in roadway, SR 229, Peru
Harassment, Road 179, Harmony
Domestic, Road 59, Congress
Theft, Road 15, South Bloomfield
Assist other Agency, Road 166, Peru
Domestic, SR 229, Peru
Burglary, SR 42, Westfield
Animal call, SR 309, Washington
Juvenile complaint, SR 42, Westfield
Suspicious person, SR 95, Franklin