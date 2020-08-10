Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


Aug. 3-9

Assist other Agency, Road 21, South Bloomfield

Alarm, SR 61, Bennington

Domestic, Road 206, Harmony

911 hangup, Road 155, Westfield

Domestic, SR 97, Troy

Suspicious vehicle, Road 15, Bennington

Theft, Road 37, Troy

Harassment, SR 97, Troy

Vandalism, Edison

Suspicious vehicle, Road 191, Bennington

Livestock in roadway, Road 24, Peru

Domestic, Road 124, Harmony

Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington

Theft, Road 30, Washington

Assist other Agency, Edison

Animal call, Road 24, Peru

Assist other Agency, Mount Gilead

Vandalism, SR 309, Washington

Burglary, Edison

Theft, Edison

Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin

Assist other Agency, SR 61, Gilead

Theft, SR 95, Chester

Harassment, Road 59, Canaan

Suspicious vehicle, Road 30, Gilead

Suspicious person, Road 124, Cardington

Suspicious vehicle, Road 205, South Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, SR 42, Congress

Livestock in roadway, SR 529, Lincoln

Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin

Disabled vehicle, SR 61, Lincoln

Missing person, Road 187, Harmony

Assist other Agency, CaRoadington

Assist other Agency, Road 50, Perry

Burglary, Road 108, Franklin

Theft, Road 21, Bennington

Assist other Agency, Road 29, North Bloomfield

Vandalism, Road 136, CaRoadington

Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington

Domestic, Road 24, Peru

Assist other Agency, SR 95, Chester

Livestock in roadway, SR 229, Peru

Harassment, Road 179, Harmony

Domestic, Road 59, Congress

Theft, Road 15, South Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, Road 166, Peru

Domestic, SR 229, Peru

Burglary, SR 42, Westfield

Animal call, SR 309, Washington

Juvenile complaint, SR 42, Westfield

Suspicious person, SR 95, Franklin