Living their faith at Fresh Faith Church

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A continuous, chilly rain didn’t stop members of Fresh Faith Church from tackling clean-up work at Hidden Lakes Campground Sunday, Aug. 2.

Church members along with residents from Hidden Lakes cleaned out an abandoned RV and filled half a Dumpster with trash and debris.

Mariah George is both a Hidden Lakes resident and a Fresh Faith member. She was very appreciative of all her friends from church who came out to help with the clean-up.

“I’m speechless that people can take time out of their day on Sunday afternoon to help,” George said.

George said she’s been coming to Hidden Lakes with her family for more than twenty years. She said they came out almost every weekend in the summer since she was six years old.

Resident Darryl Myers was glad to see the progress as the abandoned RV got pulled off the lot where workers were pitching trash into the dumpster. He said it needs to have the whole community working together to make Hidden Lakes a better place.

“There are good people out here,” Myers said as he gave credit to Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hubble and Franklin Township Trustee Jim Jahn for their work and for organizing the clean-up effort.

Gloria McNew said her church has been involved working with Hidden Lakes over the past year. They have provided back packs for children there containing school supplies as well as sponsoring a Christmas party last year.

Jahn was pleased to hear at the end of the day that Fresh Faith members planned to return the following week to continue their work.

Part of the clean-up crew from Fresh Faith Church, from left: Robyn Harriman, Ed Temple, and Fresh Faith Pastor, TJ McNew. Included are members of Fresh Faith and campground residents. Filling the front loader with trash at Hidden Lakes clean-up day are from left: Fresh Faith Church members Ed Temple, Eddie Temple, Gloria McNew and in front of dumpster: Alex Scott and Lily Harriman. Some of the crew that worked on clean-up at Hidden Lakes Campground.

Church members volunteer to clean up Hidden Lakes