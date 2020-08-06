DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Thursday.

DeWine took a test as a part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump, who is traveling to Ohio.

The governor is returning to Columbus, where he and first lady Fran DeWine will be tested; the first lady has reported no symptoms, the governor’s office said. DeWine plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days, according to a news release.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who also took the COVID-19 test, tested negative.

On Thursday, Ohio reported 91,171 confirmed and 5,134 probable cases of COVID-19. The state also reported 3,326 confirmed and 270 probable deaths from the virus, which originated in China.