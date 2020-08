The story published Aug. 5 “Recalling Underground Railroad” program was for the Morrow County Genealogical Society, not the Morrow County Historical Society. Several people are members of both groups, but they are separate groups, although both are involved with topics concerning history.

Ann Artrip is president of the Morrow County Genealogical Society and Mike Wilson is president of the Morrow County Historical Society.

The Sentinel regrets the error.