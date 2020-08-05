Meetings, events

• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Aug.17 at 4:30 p.m. in the Miller Center located at 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The public is invited to attend.

Cancelled

• Mini Farm Days set for Aug. 8 has been cancelled.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/08/web1_calendar.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

