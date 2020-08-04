Cardington finalizes fire levy

CARDINGTON — During its 50-minute meeting Monday, Aug. 3, village council approved several resolutions.

One was an amended version of the renewal of a tax replacement levy of an existing five-year tax (1.5 mills) for the village’s fire department, in excess of the ten-mill limitation.

This will be submitted to voters in the village at the general election on Nov. 3, and will be placed on the list for five years, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Finance Officer Deb Fry gave her report during which she reported an additional $16,000 has been received by the village in real estate tax. Giving an updated COVID-19 Income tax impact from RITA she said the biggest concern is the estimated increase in the village’s withholding tax loss.

In other business:

Approved an ordinance amending the permanent appropriations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. This amends the 2020 budget and increases specific line items within the general fund by $13,000. Fry explained this is related to increases in payroll expenses for the Mayor’s Court subsection of the General Fund.

Adopted an amended resolution declaring it necessary to levy a tax renewal of an existing five year tax (1.5 mills) for the village adopted effective 1999, in excess of a ten mill limitation.

Referencing road salt purchase for the coming winter season, Fry explained the village belongs to a purchasing group that assists the village in obtaining a lower price for the road salt. The lowest bid came from Cargill, Inc, the same vendor as last year at a rate of $52.06 per ton.

Bills approved for payment totaled $15,502.42 which included payment of $1,700 to Jr’s Construction for siding on the front of the municipal building.

Council accepted the resignation of Dustin F. Hall from the position of full-time police officer effective Aug. 4. He has taken a position with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

Police Chief James Wallace said the department took a total of 100 calls for service during July. He noted Officer Mark Colburn instructed in-service training for the department. This training consisted of drug interdiction and new trends that are being seen out on the streets.

He added that Lt. Winkler attended training in Mansfield with the Metrick Task Force. The Department will have its annual firearm re-qualifications Saturday, August 8, with Greg Perry instructing.

Fry said Fire Chief Gary Goodman has been nominated by the village for the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award.

Prior to the meeting John Brehm, Cardington-Lincoln Band director, gave a demonstration of the synchronized light/train project he is preparing for placing on the former skate lot in the Community Park.

A demonstration is planned for Saturday, Aug. 8, and he is also planning to install it for the public’s enjoyment during the Christmas in Cardington event.

Mayor Susie Peyton complimented the improvements that are being made to some village homes.

Absent from the meeting was Councilman John Nippert.