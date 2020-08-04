Headwaters plans in-flight event

MOUNT GILEAD — What do hot air balloons, drones and birds have in common? You can find out on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center.

Learn about hot air balloons from local Balloon Adventures pilot Gary Tyo and how drones can be both fun and useful from tech specialist Larry Shotwell. Because of the pandemic, registration is required and attendance will be limited; call MCSWCD at 419-946-7923.

Due to COVID health risks/concerns related to gatherings, the HOEC volunteers will rotate participants between 3-4 stations where social distancing and hand sanitation will be required.

Family or household ‘units’ or groups (parents, grandparents and kids) will be kept together to minimize contact. Use of masks/face coverings is required per the statewide mandate.

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is under the direction of MCSWCD and its board. It is located off of State Route 42, behind the Morrow County Sheriff Department on Home Road.