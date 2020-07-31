COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events
• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Aug.17 at 4:30 p.m. in the Miller Center located at 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The public is invited to attend.
Canceled
• The Chesterville Heritage Day Festival will not be held this year. The event committee does not feel there is a way to restructure the festival to observe social distancing and keep volunteers and guests safe.
• Mount Gilead State Park Volunteers Country Breakfast fundraiser, Aug. 1-2.
Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.
