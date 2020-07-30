Cardington-Lincoln approves school calendar

CARDINGTON — Meeting in a special session through the medium of Zoom, members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education approved a new calendar for the 2020-2021 school year based on the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Superintendent Brian Petrie submitted proposed changes to the calendar for the coming school year noting that five days will be allowed for extra time for teachers professional development. This is shortening the school year from 176 to 171 days.

He submitted a calendar which removes five students days from the end of the school year and making them teacher professional development days beginning August 24.

Teachers are scheduled to return Aug. 25 so the the professional development days would extend Aug. 31 through Sept. 1 and 2. First student day remains unchanged as Sept. 8. Last student day will be May 27, 2021. Graduation remains June 6.

Adhering to the rules from the health department changes to the bus routes proposed includes three routes; elementary; 9:20 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.; middle school: 8:20 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. and high school 7:20 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.

This calendar must be approved after 30 days of public input so the board decided to vote on it during its August meeting.

In other matters:

• The board approved severance pay for retiring teachers Bonnie Williams and Cyndie Eyman; final pay calculations for John Nippert and HVAC stipend and vacation days adjustment for Carl Hardwick, Jr.

• Approved a certified contract for Fiscal Year 2021 for Samantha Bennett, elementary teacher for one year. Contract approval was given for FY 21 for Morrow County Health District, 40 hours per week and Highland Local pre-school coordinator, one day per week.

• Approval was given for 19 pupil activity contracts for FY 21.

• Approved three supplemental contracts for FY 21 on a 4-1 vote, with board member Matt Meyers voting “no.”

• The board will meet next on Aug. 17.