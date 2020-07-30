Junior Fair details released

MOUNT GILEAD — As promised, details for this year’s Junior Fair are being released.

According to the Morrow County Junior Fair’s Facebook page:

“Reminder, animal possession date of June 1, 2020 still applies to the 2020 Morrow County Jr. Fair. We are not requiring ID forms to be submitted this year only.

“This is due to the date having come and gone and at this point we are relying on exhibitor honesty to only bring animals that were in possession by June 1, 2020. This is for all species that require an animal ID form.”

Breed registration papers are required to be shown on the day of show, organizers said.

The fair is slated to run Sept. 3-6 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

Morrow County Jr. Fair Book and fair entry form are now posted on the OSU-Extension Website. Entries are due Aug. 8.

Weigh-ins are planned at 7 a.m. each day and the goal is to have all shows done by 8 p.m.

Thursday includes dairy goats, breeding rabbits and market show. Friday is poultry breeding, beef breeding, steers and feeders and horse show.

On Saturday it will be breeding hogs, horse shows and dog show. Sunday features market lambs, sheep breeding, dairy show and horse show.

Shows will be held in the small show arena and the tractor pavilion on the north side of the fairgrounds. The hog show starts in the large show arena and moves into the market show.

Still projects will be shown via a virtual presentation. This includes FFA and Scouts.

Animal exhibitors will have limit of two entries per day/per animal type showing. A pen of 3 rabbits equals one entry.

Shelby Perkins is Junior Fair coordinator and Lisa Duckworth is assistant coordinator. Contact them with questions or for more information.

Youngsters bring rabbits to the 2019 Morrow County Fair. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/07/web1_69035917_1148367855352503_4442463615475253248_n.jpg Youngsters bring rabbits to the 2019 Morrow County Fair. Sentinel File Photo