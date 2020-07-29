Drugs, money found by deputies

MARENGO — Morrow County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday, July 29 stopped a motor vehicle at the entrance of the Cardinal Center located at State Route 61 and Interstate 71.

Inside the motor vehicle deputies discovered approximately 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and $511 of U.S. currency. Additional suspected illegal drugs and suspected drug instruments were located throughout the motor vehicle, according to Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton.

Names of the individuals involved are not being released at this time until formal charges are filed.

