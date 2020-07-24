C-L Alumni Directory ready

CARDINGTON — The 2020 Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Directory has been completed and can be purchased for $10.

This directory includes the names of every graduate from Cardington-Lincoln High School since the first class in 1877 and includes those in the 2020 class. Also included is the history of the district and photos of the seven honorary alumni.

Books are available at the Cardington Market and the Cardington Public Library. They can also be purchased by contacting Darlene Wallace at 419-864-3976; Evelyn Long, 419-864-6786 or Linda Ruehrmund, 419-864-7520.

They can also be purchased by mail for $20 by contacting any of the last three named individuals. Checks should be made payable to the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Association.

The new directory was compiled by Ruehrmund and many assistants.