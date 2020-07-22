Cardington takes final levy step

Meeting Monday, July 20, Cardington Village Council approved the resolution that is the final step in the village’s levy renewal process when they approved the tax renewal of an existing five year tax (1.5 mills) for the village adopted effective in 1999, in excess of the ten-mill limitation.

In other matters:

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the village finances and noted the income tax decrease this year. She said an e-mail from RITA stated that all customers of RITA are experiencing an average 17.0% decrease for June.

• Bills approved for payment totaled $34,884.95 and included payment to Clear Fork Valley Electric for repairs at the Water Treatment Plant/Wastewater Treatment Plant in the amount of $3,710.

• Approved was an ordinance authorizing the appropriations and supplemental appropriations in the amount of $100,000 budgeted transfer from general fund to the street fund.

• Accepting the village administrator’s and mayor’s recommendations, council approved the naming of Patrick D. Moodispaugh to the position of temporary part time summer street worker for the village.

• Approved an ordinance authorizing the amendment to the master agreement with Dynegy Energy Services, LLC. Present was the company’s broker, Jay Sell with Aspen Energy.

• Mayor Susie Peyton commented on the home improvements being made in the village, and described several undergoing remodeling and new homes being constructed.