McAlister honored on 100th birthday

Mary McAlister, formerly of Cardngton, was honored on her 100th birthday, July 12, when a reception was held at her place of residence near Fort Myers, Florida.

The reception was hosted by her family which includes daughters, Julie Pecko, Fort Myers; and Linda McAlister, New Bern, North Carolina; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The honoree is a retired school teacher having taught in Columbus, Cardington and Edison.

The family thanks all who sent congratulatory messages to Mary.