McAlister honored on 100th birthday

Mary McAlister, formerly of Cardngton, was honored on her 100th birthday, July 12, when a reception was held at her place of residence near Fort Myers, Florida.
The reception was hosted by her family which includes daughters, Julie Pecko, Fort Myers; and Linda McAlister, New Bern, North Carolina; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The honoree is a retired school teacher having taught in Columbus, Cardington and Edison.
The family thanks all who sent congratulatory messages to Mary.
Courtesy Photo Mary McAlister, seated, at the reception honoring her on her 100th birthday. July 12. Standing are her daughters, Julie Pecko and Linda McAlister.