MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

July 13-16
Domestic, Road 30, Washington
Vandalism, Road 121, Harmony
Burglary, SR 61, Bennington
Theft, Road 19, South Bloomfield
Neighbor dispute, SR 229, Peru
Juvenile complaint, Road 187, Harmony
Vandalism, Road 29, Troy
Assist other Agency, Mount Gilead
Theft, SR 229, Bennington
Suspicious vehicle, Road 217, Peru
Suspicious person, Road 69, Gilead
Livestock in roadway, Road 109, Franklin
Domestic, Road 164, Westfield
Neighbor dispute, Road 159, Lincoln
Theft, SR 229, Bennington
Assist other Agency, Edison
Suspicious vehicle, Road 223, Peru
Public Assist, Mount Gilead
Assist other Agency, SR 95, Chester
Breaking & Entering, SR 61, Bennington
Burglary in progress, Road 108, Franklin
Assist other Agency, Road 21, Peru
Suspicious vehicle, Road 24, Lincoln
Domestic, Road 119, Franklin
Forgery, Road 197, South Bloomfield
Harassment, Road 108, Franklin
Juvenile complaint, SR 95, Gilead
Disabled vehicle, Road 114, Harmony
Burglary, Road 108, Franklin
Forgery, Road 21, Peru
Assist other Agency, Road 115, Franklin
Forgery, Road 114, Harmony
Theft, Road 76, Congress
Theft, Road 209, Bennington
Assist other Agency, SR 95, Chester
Domestic, Road 99, Gilead